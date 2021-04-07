Japan to no longer send candidates to Miss Eco International

The franchise holder of Miss Eco International in Japan will no longer send representatives to the pageant, slamming organizers for "lack of accountability" amid concerns about candidates getting infected with COVID-19.

Nippon Bijin released a scathing statement, which has since been reposted by various pageant pages, on its social media accounts on Tuesday.

"We are appalled at how the situation is being handled by the Miss Eco International organization and we condemn the lack of accountability that the organization is showing towards their candidates. It is evident that the wellbeing of our candidate is not their priority," it said.

"We will no longer send delegates to this organization."

In another statement, Nippon Bijin said its representative in Miss Eco International, Mayuko Hanawa, tested negative for COVID-19.

It thanked the Japan Embassy in Egypt for "ensuring the safety of our candidate," who is staying in a hotel until her flight back home.

Hours before Nippon Bijin's statement, the Miss Eco International organization said it is "taking care of all our infected queens."

It also stressed that "all accusations made publicly against us may have taken out of proportion."

"We are trying our best to coordinate with everyone, including the ladies who are still here in Egypt. And we have fulfilled our duties as we promised," it said.

Miss World Philippines earlier said it is coordinating with the people behind Miss Eco International to ensure the safety of the country's representative, Kelley Day.

Day, who finished first runner-up, has yet to make a public statement about the matter.

