Miss World PH ensuring safety of Kelley Day amid COVID-19 rumors in Miss Eco International

MANILA -- The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization said Tuesday it is coordinating with the people behind Miss Eco International amid rumors that some of the pageant's candidates tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on MWP's social media pages, national director Arnold Vegafria said the Philippines' delegate, Kelley Day, "remains our topmost priority."

"Miss World Philippines is coordinating closely with the Miss Eco International organization in ensuring the health and safety of all the candidates in its recently concluded pageant," he said.

"We remain optimistic as we await the results of the organizers' routinary medical testing procedures," he added.

Some Miss Eco International contestants are rumored to be stranded in host country Egypt after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to several pageant pages.

The Miss Eco International organization has yet to release a statement about the matter.

On Monday night, Day took to Instagram to thank all those who have supported her in the pageant, where she finished first runner-up to Gizzelle Uys of South Africa.

She did not mention anything about the COVID-19 rumors.

"My first international pageant... and what an experience it has been. I'm extremely touched by all the support and wonderful messages I have been receiving from all of you," she said. "Philippines, this was all for you."

"I also want to say a huge thank you to Miss Eco International organization for the opportunities, experiences, and memories. And thank you also to my team who prepared me for everything -- I wouldn't not have come this far without any of you."

