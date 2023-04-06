MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

BARKADA-FRIENDLY AIRBNB STAYS

Here are some of Airbnb's unique, group-friendly stays in the hottest local destinations under P10,000, making the spend no more than P2,500 per person for a barkada of four.

Among these are the Bali-inspired Asteria Villa in Bulacan, Villa Onyx and Puka Villas in Diniwid in Aklan, RME Home in Baguio, and Bamboo House and Robin's Nest in Cebu.

Bookings can be made on the Airbnb platform.

BGC'S PET HUDDLE

Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is bringing back its Pet Huddle, a pet fair hosting small businesses catering to pets' everyday needs, as well as activities for fur parents and babies.

It will be held on April 15 and 16 and will feature a total of 50 merchants selling accessories and other products. Some of the activities lined up include a pet blessing, pet parade, and a Pawject Runway event.

Each day of the Pet Huddle will be free for entry from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. More details are available on BGC's social media pages.

EVA AIR DEBUTS CLARK-TAIPEI ROUTE

Clark International Airport (CRK) recently welcomed EVA Air's maiden flight to Taipei, Taiwan.

The daily flight from Taiwan's main airport, Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) to CRK, departs at 9 a,m, and arrives at 11 a.m. Flight from CRK to TPE departs at 12 p.m. and arrives at 2 p.m.

The daily flights offer travelers more arrival and departure options from all over Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America.

Philippine passport holders, except those holding diplomatic or official/service passports, can avail of Taiwan's visa exemption program, which is valid until July 31.

FREE SINGAPORE TOUR DURING TRANSFER, TRANSIT

Changi Airport Group (CAG), Singapore Airlines (SIA), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have relaunched the Free Singapore Tour for transit and transfer passengers after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Three of the existing tours available pre-pandemic -- the City Sights Tour, Heritage Tour, and Jewel Tour -- have been refreshed to include new points of interest. A brand-new Changi Precinct Tour will introduce travelers to the sights and sounds of the eastern region surrounding Singapore Changi Airport.

Each tour lasts 2.5 hours and will be available daily, with plans to progressively increase to nine tours a day.

Advance booking is now available on Changi Airport's website. Transit and transfer passengers who wish to join the Free Singapore Tour must have a layover period of at least 5.5 hours but less than 24 hours. Participants will need to have a valid entry visa for Singapore to take part in the tours.

GLOBE'S ROAMING PROMOS

Globe has unveiled its latest line-up of roaming offers such as GoRoam, which provides country-specific promos that match local SIM offers.

Roam Surf Longer Stay, on the other hand, grants travelers access to data roaming packs starting at P200 per day. Customers can enjoy up to 20GB data good for 30 days.

More details are available on the GlobeOne app and Globe's website.

HONDA'S CRF150L OFF-ROAD BIKE

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) is offering a compact and lightweight bike that can be used even by off-road beginners.

The 5-speed constant mesh CRF150L comes with a 149cc 4-Stroke, 2 Valves, SOHC, Air-cooled, PGM-Fi engine, fuel efficiency up to 45.5 Km/L, 91.13kW @ 8,000rpm maximum power, and 11.94Nm @ 6,500rpm maximum torque.

It comes in three color variants, Black, Extreme Red, and Ross White, with a

suggested retail price of P147,900. More details are available on HPI's website and social media pages.

HONG KONG'S ART EVENTS

Visitors can expect more art events in Hong Kong this year, with installations and exhibitions across the city.

Harbour City is currently home to the large-scale work "Giants: Rising Up" by French artist JR. The 12m x 12m installation depicts a high jumper in graceful mid-flight backdropped by the Victoria Harbour, and features a nod to traditional Hong Kong craftsmanship with the use of bamboo scaffolding. It runs until April 23.

Another harbor front highlight is "VLTRAPHOTONICS," a 4,000-sqm digital artwork by Spanish street artist J. Demsky that takes over the facades of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre. It lights up Victoria Harbour each night until April 12 with over 82,000 LED bulbs.

ArtisTree has also unveiled "ArtisTree Selects: Urban Rocks," a solo exhibition featuring brand-new sculptural works by Hong Kong-based French artist Polo Bourieau. The 12 stone sculptures are inspired by Chinese scholars' rocks, and will be on display until April 9.

"Clouds, Power and Ornament – Roving Central Asia" is now showing at CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile) at The Mills. Greater China’s first-ever comprehensive Central Asian textile art exhibition features works by 26 art and culture creators and is open to the public until May 21.

LIFEVENTURE COMMUNITY FOR PINOYS

An online community has been created to celebrate and enable Filipinos to seek new and enriching experiences for themselves and the people and communities around them.

Lifeventure Philippines promises to open members to positive and meaningful learnings, offering different experiences and activities on its website.

NEXT-GEN FORD TERRITORY

Ford Philippines has officially kicked off the launch of the next-generation Ford Territory in the country.

It is now available for online reservation on the Ford Philippines website with a starting price of P1,335,000, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Through the portal, customers can explore options for their choice of color for the next-gen Territory, payment mode, and Ford dealership to transact with. Their chosen Ford dealer will then reach out to discuss next steps, which include documentation and vehicle delivery date.

The next-gen Ford Territory features 18-inch Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights with Auto On-Off Function, 10-Way Power Adjust for the driver's seat and 4-Way Manual Adjust for the passenger seat, perforated partial leather seats with two-tone peacock blue and domino color combination, Integrated 7" Digital Cluster, and 12" Colored Touchscreen, among others.