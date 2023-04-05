How a trip to Siquijor can bring healing on Holy Week

Cambugahay Falls in Lazi town, one of Siquijor's popular tourist getaways. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout

DUMAGUETE CITY - Over the years, the island province of Siquijor in Central Visayas has gained a reputation for its alleged associations with witchcraft and the occult.

In an effort to revamp its image, the province recently rebranded itself as the "Healing Island." While this moniker is a nod to its traditional faith-healers or "mananambal," the beautiful sights and culture of Siquijor may also help heal one's health in more ways than one.

HEALING FESTIVAL

City dwellers often flock to the laidback, quiet environment of Siquijor in an attempt to escape from the daily hustle and bustle during the Holy Week.

Every year since 2009, tourists have been joining the island's unique way of celebrating Lent, where Catholic and local traditions meet.

For Siquijor's "mananambal," Holy Week is a highlight of their year, as this is also a period where they create their traditional herbal medicines and potions in a ceremony called "pahiuli," or returning in the Cebuano language.

In "pahiuli", these faith healers would return to their roots: Mt. Bandilaan, the island's highest point.

Scenes during the "Pahiuli" Healing Festival, Siquijor's unique way of celebrating the Holy Week. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout Scenes during the "Pahiuli" Healing Festival, Siquijor's unique way of celebrating the Holy Week. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout Scenes during the "Pahiuli" Healing Festival, Siquijor's unique way of celebrating the Holy Week. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout

According to the Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office, "pahiuli" is how the locals honor their old ways, as their traditional forms of healing were a necessity at a time when hospitals and medicines were not yet available.

"Even with the advancements in medical technology, many Siquijodnons and people from outside the province still patronize and believe in the healing powers of the island's traditional healers," it explained.

The mananambal coincide the preparation of their medicines during important days of Lent. They begin their search for ingredients on Ash Wednesday (pagpangalap), prepare these herbs on Holy Wednesday (pagpangandam), and slice them on Maundy Thursday (pag-adlip).

The actual healing summit is held on Good Friday, and the cooking of the ingredients for the herbal medicines is held on Black Saturday.

But unlike previous years, this year's edition of the Healing Festival has a twist: a music competition.

Called "Huning Pahiuli" (Music About Returning), the contest invites musicians and songwriters to craft traditional healing music, which is similar to the music played at massage parlors.

The winner of the contest gets to win P50,000, and his or her song will become the official musical soundtrack in the Pahiuli ritual dance festival the following year. The music must "go in harmony" with the steps taken by mananambal in creating their medicines.

Siquijor tour guide Luis Nathaniel Borongan told ABS-CBN News that this was the province's attempt to rid itself of association to the occult. Tourist themselves can actually interact with these healers and ask them questions about their practices.

"This way, we are trying to make people understand that this island is really about healing," he said in Cebuano.

BEACHES

Paliton Beach, Salagdoong Beach, and Pitogo Cliff, three of the most popular summer destinations in Siquijor Island. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout Paliton Beach, Salagdoong Beach, and Pitogo Cliff, three of the most popular summer destinations in Siquijor Island. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout Paliton Beach, Salagdoong Beach, and Pitogo Cliff, three of the most popular summer destinations in Siquijor Island. Siquijor Provincial Tourism Office handout

Traditional medicines aren't the only healing feature of the province, as its pristine white sand beaches are also a joy to minds wrecked by the daily grind.

Paliton Beach in San Juan town, for one, has a velvety white sand beach that extends for kilometers. Aside from Paliton, the island also boasts of several white sand beaches: Kagusuan, Bacong, and Compass Beaches.

Salagdoong Beach in Maria town is also known for its tall rock formation where tourists can plunge into the cool waters below. The beach just opened recently after years of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pitogo Cliff in San Juan is also a good diving alternative, Borongan said.

What makes Siquijor's beaches a more affordable summer destination is the islands' cheap scooter rentals, which costs at least P350 a day. A whole ride around the island usually lasts around 45 to 50 minutes.

To get to Siquijor, the most usual way is through the Dumaguete port in neighboring Negros Oriental.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: