Japanese discount chain Don Quijote now ships to the Philippines

A Donki branch in Nagoya. Karen Flores, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Heads up, shoppers: Don Quijote now ships directly to the Philippines.

The Japanese discount chain, more popularly called Donki, made the announcement in a Facebook post over the weekend.

"In response to many requests, the Don Quijote Online Shop has expanded its delivery area to include the Philippines and Indonesia!" it said. "Additionally, we now have even more shipping options, including shipping by sea!"

Don Quijote is known for its 24-hour mega-stores, with winding aisles stacked up to the ceiling with everything from snacks to cosmetics and designer goods.

Aside from Japan, the discount chain also has branches in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Hawaii, and California.

