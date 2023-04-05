MANILA -- Uniqlo is set to launch a t-shirt collection inspired by the popular manga and anime series "Attack on Titan" in the Philippines this month.

The newest addition to the Japanese apparel brand's UT line will be available in the country starting April 10.

It will include eight designs featuring original artworks from the manga version of "Attack on Titan," with each shirt priced at P790.

Check out some of the designs featuring the show's characters such as Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi below:

The UT shirt titled "Dedicate Your Heart." Handout The UT shirt titled "Eren, Mikasa, and Armin." Handout The UT shirt titled "Eren Transforms Into A Titan." Uniqlo The UT shirt titled "The Captain Levi." Uniqlo

The first half of the finale of the "Attack on Titan" anime series premiered last March 3.

Those who will buy the new Uniqlo shirts in the brand's physical stores, website, or app from April 10 to 16 get a free "Attack on Titan" sticker with an augmented reality feature that makes titans move upon scanning the QR code.