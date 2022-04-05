Photo from ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN has continued to find new ways to serve its audiences as it forays into the world of podcasting with 19 original shows including “Dear MOR: The Podcast,” one of the most most popular podcasts on Spotify Philippines.

With the growing number of Filipinos turning to podcasts for entertainment and information, the network has produced a wide array of audio content in recent years, garnering over 7.5 million total all-time plays.

It will also be launching more podcasts soon including one for the hit daytime talk show “Magandang Buhay.”

ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez said the company, which first dominated TV and radio before focusing on its digital transformation in recent years, will continue to grow its podcast business as part of their game plan of telling the most meaningful stories to as many Kapamilyas as possible.

“We will go wherever our audiences go. We recognize that podcasting is another way for us to reach and serve more people, and we are committed to maximize this new opportunity to use ABS-CBN’s content expertise to bring light and joy to the world,” he explained.

Meanwhile, one of its existing shows, Jeepney TV’s “Before They Were Stars: The Podcast,” has already begun its second season on Spotify and Apple Podcast last March 26 with host Jhai Ho.

ABS-CBN’s number one podcast “Dear MOR” continues to offer inspiring and romantic stories of love, pain, and triumph since its launch in 2020.

For fun and insightful discussions about life, relationships, and music, MOR Entertainment also has “Sex Love and Relationships with Chico Martin,” “UnliPaps,” and “New For You: The Podcast” in its line-up.

For news-related content, the media giant has “ABS-CBN News Flash,” “ANC Market Edge,” and the “ANC Podcast,” which was launched way back in 2019. ABS-CBN News also produces the Halalan 2022 podcast “POV:XYZ” and sports podcast “Post-Game.”

Bringing entertainment to listeners are other podcasts like CineMo’s comedy show “Sagot Ka ni Kuya Jobert” and Star Cinema’s audio drama series “Listen to Love: The Four Bad Boys, and Me.”

Star Cinema is also behind Angelica Panganiban’s hit “Ask Angelica” talk show and the “We Rise Together Aftershow” featuring the stars from RISE Artists Studio.

ABS-CBN offers lifestyle shows too such as the Creative Programs Inc. and FYE Channel’s “KapalarHanz” where Master Hanz Cua shares daily horoscope guide to listeners.

Through a partnership with Podcast Network Asia in 2021, ABS-CBN also launched the podcasts of its digital celebrity shows “Hotspot The Podcast,” “Push Bets Live!,” “Kapamilya Chat,” and “Push Most Wanted.”