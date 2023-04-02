‘Zumba King’ Ron Antonio leads Zayaw Saya 2023

In 2018, Ron Antonio, dubbed as the Zumba King of the Philippines, led a historic Zumba event in Pili, Camarines Sur.

Almost 14,000 participants attended the event, which was organized under Antonio's brand Zayaw Pilipinas. The Guinness World Records recognized this event as the largest Zumba class on record.

This year, Antonio is taking the lead again as the main man and producer of Zayaw Saya 2023, which will be held on April 23 from 1pm to 8pm at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

The fitness event aims to promote healthy lifestyle through a fun Zumba experience with games, dance showcase, concert, and Zayaw party.

“It’s good to be back this year. I want to encourage everyone from all ages to take care of their health. I’ve been doing Zumba for so long and I’ve been enjoying the benefits. It sets my mood, my energy, and keeps my body active. My Zumba event is always filled with fun, dance, and party elements,” he said.

“During my Zumba events, I also sing some of my released original songs. Sabi nila, kakaiba raw kasi sarili kong kanta ‘yung ginagamit sa Zumba. It’s really very personal,” he added.

Aside from securing a world record, Antonio has collected a number of accolades under his belt.

To name a few, he was a multi-gold medalist at the 2019 World Championships of Performing Arts in the United States, and his dance albums have been awarded Best Dance Albums in 2016 for Zayaw Pilipinas, and in 2019 for Pinas Zayaw by Star Awards for Music.



“I’m very grateful for everyone’s trust—especially our kababayans who follow our Zumba events—from the young ones to the senior citizens. That’s what we need—a country who’s physically active. We have to move," he said.

"My platform is to really encourage everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle. I dream of reaching more people. Hindi ka lang basta nag-Zumba, nag-enjoy ka pa sa music, dance, and games."

Antonio will kick off his international tour this coming June and will bring the fun and excitement of Zayaw Pilipinas to Canada.



In line with this, Antonio is slated to do performances in Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, and other cities.

He is headed to Europe, Middle East, and Asia this year for a series of special Zumba performances on board Costa Cruises.