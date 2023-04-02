New eats: Pat and Pat redefines brunch experience in QC

QUEZON CITY -- Pat & Pat redefines the brunch experience in northern Metro Manila with the opening of its restaurant in the Captiol Hills Clubhouse..

Pat & Pat is named after the father-daughter tandem of Patrick and Patricia Gregorio.

Patricia and Patrick Gregorio

The Gregorio family has been living in the area for a long time seeing the massive growth during the past few years. The Capitol Hills Clubhouse is the go-to of those in nearby villages La Vista and Ayala Heights, with regulars coming in as far as Commonwealth. But sadly, some of the unique places closed down because of the pandemic.

The restaurant is a hidden gem particularly because of Patrick who describes himself as a hybrid entrepreneur. A veteran in the hospitality industry, he has been attached to big name hotels and still does consultancy for property groups. He has a number of quick service chicken restaurants under his belt but this is his first concept built from the ground up.

Patrick wanted to replicate the brunch experience commonly associated with BGC and the Makati CBD.

“The guys in this area complain that we’re in Makati and BGC from Monday to Friday. Why go there for weekend brunch?” he said.

Besides the residents, Patricia noted that they have been getting regulars from Ateneo and UP as well. On a weekend, Pat & Pat gets groups of students in one table, and guests in “pambahay attire with slippers” in another making this a pretty chill place to while away the afternoon.

Overall, the Gregorios have blessed this side of Quezon City with a comfortable place to get good eats. Pat & Pat’s menu goes way beyond just brunch, but also refined entrees for any time of day.

For starters, Pat’s Onion Soup is a comforting cup particularly for those of us who’ve missed onions, while the ­K-Chicken Salad is a different take on yangneom chicken. These are DIY lettuce wraps, crispy chicken bites with gochujang on the side similar to how one would eat samgyupsal. For breakfast, they have sandwiches like this Sloppy Roast Beef Sandwich with an egg that’s filling enough to get you through the day. This is also available as a rice plate instead of a sandwich. The Gregorios do know their chicken. So Cajun wings with blue cheese dip are one of the must-tries on the menu. The portions for Pat & Pat’s pasta dishes are quite generous as with the Three Chorizo Pasta with Alaminos and Pangasinan longganisa with Chinese chorizo. TheiGrilled Salmon with vegetables is a healthy option for lunch or dinner. You can make it a bit indulgent with a scoop of their compound butter. Pat & Pat was initially a steak restaurant. Chef Eugene, the restaurant’s head chef, opened branches of an international steak restaurant all around Asia. As expected, the steaks are topnotch topped with their compound butter with a choice of sides. For those with a sweet tooth, wrap up a meal with their cakes a la mode. Shown here are the Capitol Hills Dessert and the Salted Caramel Banana Crumble. To round off a meal, the restaurant can serve you coffee to wake you up or a cocktail to wind up the day. The bar recommends the sangria or the mango mojito.

Pat & Pat is located at Capitol Greenstreet in Capitol Hills, Quezon City and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Thursday) and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday and Saturday).