LOOK: Local artists depict Jesus Christ in online exhibit

MANILA -- A painting of Jesus Christ's last meal with his apostles before he was captured and crucified is one of Don Verano's latest artworks timed for the Holy Week.

"In Remembrance of Me" (12 inches by 30 inches, acrylic on canvas) by Verano is one of the 128 art pieces featured in "Hesukristo: Filipino Artists' Interpretation of Jesus Christ" exhibit, which opened last March 26.

"Itong painting ko is about the Last Supper. Ang title nito is 'In Remembrance of Me.' Tinaas ni Jesus Christ ang bread and wine para maalala siya ng mga tao. 'Gawin niyo ito sa pag-alaala sa akin.' Para ma-recall ng mga tao na sooner or later, siya ay babalik," he explained.

"Sa painting ko, 'pag half-closed ang mata niyo, may mababasa kayong [mga salita na] 'Babalik ako.' Nagkakaroon siya ng puso," he added. "Bakit ko ito ginawa? Kasi paraan ko na rin ito para sabihin sa tao na babalik si Jesus Christ."

Each art piece in the online exhibit presents the artists' personal view and religious reflection of Jesus Christ.

The organizer, Art Show Philippines, said the exhibit "takes you through a reflection on the life of Jesus Christ as represented in paintings." It is on view on Art Show Philippines' Facebook page.

Verano's painting is among those already sold. He noted that his art style is direct analytical cubism.

"Direct message ako eh. Sa paintings ko, may mababasa kang sapul sa puso mo. Ang tawag sa style ko ay direct analytical cubism," he said.

His daughter also participated in the exhibit. Nineteen-year-old Fine Arts student Dominique Verano painted "Jesus, the Lover of My Soul" (12 inches by 18 inches, acrylic on canvas), which depicts a girl praying to Jesus Christ.

"Kung sa ibang artist po ang art nila is through panaginip o dreams, ako ang interpretation ko is through my prayer. Ang prayer po kasi is hindi lang siya nakapikit ka. My artwork represents kung ano ang gusto kong sabihin kay Lord na di ko masabi through my mouth," Dominique told ABS-CBN News.

She went on: "Ginawa ko siya through my art. Lahat ng frustrations, problems, at emotions ko binuhos ko dito. Ang babaeng ito ay ako. Ang napansin ko, lost soul tayo eh, lalo ngayong pandemic. Sa social media nakikita natin na parang wala nang positivity, puro negative, nakakadagdag sa mental health [problems]. Ano na lang mangyayari sa mundo natin?"

Dominique used the color emphasis technique on the image of Jesus Christ, explaining: "Si Jesus puro color because Jesus gives color to my life, to our lives. Pinako si Jesus sa cross to save us from our sins. Si Jesus pinoprotektahan tayo at binibigyan tayo ng strength para di tayo mahiwalay sa kanya."

The black background in her painting represents the obstacles and challenges she is facing, she added.

One of the artworks that attracted the attention of many is 20-year-old student Kim Roy's painting called "Soul not the Gender." It shows the face of Jesus Christ with a blindfold made of rainbow colors, suggesting that one's gender is not cause for judgment.

Another is Brenda Subido-Dacpano's "Hesukristo: Nasaan ang Pananagutan?", which highlights the killings and human rights violations that have become prevalent at present.

On her work, Subido-Dacpano said: "When impunity prevails, perpetrators of human rights violations are exempted from punishment, victims' rights to justice and redress are denied. Nasaan ang pananagutan? Si Hesus ba ang manunubos sa kasalanan ng tao?"

Meanwhile, the older Verano believes that the online exhibit is more than just artistic expression.

He stressed that it also provides an alternative venue for personal reflection in the observance of the Holy Week, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through sa ginawa ko ngayong pandemic pa, basically talagang wala naman kaming inaasahan kundi si God lang. Na-express ko through my art ang gusto kong sabihin sa ibang tao," he concluded.

