Final date, venue for Miss International 2023 announced

Jasmin Selberg of Germany was crowned Miss International in December last year. Facebook/Miss International

Organizers have announced a final date and venue for the Miss International 2023 pageant.

Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

This year's competition is said to be "the biggest and most exciting Miss International edition of all," as announced in the pageant's social media pages.

Cebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo will represent the Philippines in Miss International 2023.

She succeeds Hannah Arnold of Masbate, who finished in the Top 15 last year.

The Philippines currently has six Miss International titleholders: Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 pageants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

