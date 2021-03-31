Andi Eigenmann plans to turn new Siargao home into bed and breakfast

Andi Eigenmann shows their unfinished home. Screengrab from Happy Islanders YouTube page

MANILA -- The new house of Andi Eigenmann and her family on the island of Siargao is almost done.

The actress gave a glimpse of the property in their latest vlog, saying that they are planning to turn it into a bed and breakfast in the future.

"Magiging B&B siya eventually," she said. "Pero sa ngayon, titirahan muna namin siya. So private residence muna siya ngayon."

Eigenmann said she and her family only occupy one room in the new house as they continue improving other areas such as the backyard.

"Papagandahin namin ang aming backyard. That's our summer activity," she said.

Eigenmann also showed parts of another room, which she said will serve as their children's home school and play area.



She promised to do a tour once everything is in its proper place.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Eigenmann has been living in Siargao with her fiance, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo. She gave birth to her third child, Koa, early this year.

Also part of their family is the couple's first child, Lilo, and Eigenmann's eldest daughter Ellie with former partner Jake Ejercito.

In a previous interview, Eigenmann talked about the joys of island living.

"I guess it's a sense of freedom and peace. I get to be who I want to be or who I really am without anybody judging me," she said.

"It was my dream for so long, ever since I was a little girl," she added. "So parang that feeling of giving myself the dream life that I've always wanted allows me to be my best self."

Related video: