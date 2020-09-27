Why Andi Eigenmann left limelight for island life

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann opened up about her island life and why she decided to stay away from the limelight.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Eigenmann said it’s not actually the “fault of showbiz but it’s the timing of it all for me.”

“Parang I started at a time I was so young and I didn’t really know who I was yet. I felt so lost. So, in turn, hindi na ako naging masaya. So putting myself away from it gave me the chance to find myself somehow, or my happiness,” she said in the interview released Sunday.

“Hindi ko naman tinakbuhan yung public per se. It’s just that I wanted a break. Parang ngayon, ang sarap ng pakiramdam na pagkatapos ko pagdaanan yun, ngayon well-adjusted na ako sa buhay na pinili ko at sa mas ginugusto kong buhay, na tinatanggap siya ng mga tao,” she added.

Eigenmann has been living in Siargao with her partner Philmar Alipayo, their first child, 1-year-old Lilo, and her eldest child, Ellie, with her former partner Jake Ejercito.

When asked what the island life is giving her, Eigenmann said: “I guess it’s a sense of freedom and peace. I get to be who I want to be or who I really am without anybody judging me.”

Being in the public eye for so many years and with everyone seeing her make every single mistake as she was growing up, Eigenmann said living an island life is really refreshing.

“It was my dream for so long, ever since I was a little girl. So parang that feeling of giving myself the dream life that I’ve always wanted allows me to be my best self, be happy,” said the daughter of movie stars Mark Gil and Jaclyn Jose.

The actress also gave credit to Alipayo for helping her find who she really is.

“He didn’t necessarily change me or anything like that. He helped me and encouraged me to bring out the best in me,” she said.

Currently, Eigenmann said she and Alipayo have started building a house on the island. They are also expecting their second child.