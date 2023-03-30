LOOK: Bretman Rock gets tribal tattoo

Filipino-American online star Bretman Rock has a new tattoo.



In his social media post on March 29, Rock uploaded photos and clips of him showing off his tribal tattoo on his back.

"My Tatak ceremony was truly unforgettable. I can’t wait to share all about it with you guys one day. But for now it’s between Me and Lilang who I always talk about in all my interviews and you can learn more about her on my book,," Rock wrote on his Instagram post.

Early this month, Rock visited the Philippines for the launch of his book "You're That Bitch."

The vlogger and influencer was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii when he was 8 years old.

"This is all because of a little Filipino bakla that dreamed he was gonna be artista one day ...And he was going to make it happen one way or another," Bretman shared in a previous Instagram post.

"That little boy planted so many seeds for me so that I can flourish today and I’m forever doing everything for him and because of him."

Bretman rose to fame for his makeup tutorials and funny videos, which often highlight his Filipino roots.

