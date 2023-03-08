Bretman Rock emotional on PH visit for book launch

MANILA — Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock turned emotional on social media after his visit to the Philippines for his book launch.

The vlogger and influencer, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii when he was 8 years old, held a book signing event for "You're That Bitch" over the weekend.

"This is all because of a little Filipino bakla that dreamed he was gonna be artista one day ... And he was going to make it happen one way or another," Bretman said in an Instagram post

"That little boy planted so many seeds for me so that I can flourish today and I’m forever doing everything for him and because of him."

Bretman rose to fame for his makeup tutorials and funny videos, which often highlight his Filipino roots.

He is the first openly gay personality to appear on the cover of Playboy, has an online reality show on MTV.

In his post, Bretman thanked his fans for supporting his endeavors and the warm welcome he received for his book launch.

"I’m literally in tears every morning that I’ve been here this week, I'm home, this is home and it will forever be HOME," he said.

"Thank you for everything Philippines you have changed my life forever."

RELATED VIDEO: