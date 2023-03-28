People visit a bike rental shop inside Intramuros in Manila. 📷: George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- To encourage active transport, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to transform the historic Intramuros into a more walkable and bike-friendly space.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Plaza Roma in Intramuros, Tuesday afternoon.

The project will feature 9.6 kilometers of Class 1, 2, and 3 bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, and PWD-accessibility ramps.

Aside from being a cultural heritage, Intramuros houses schools, offices, and residential areas accessed by thousands of people daily.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the department is also pursuing the tourism advocacy by giving a modern appeal to alternative transport.

“Cycling to work as well as use of personal non-motorized vehicle has been embraced by young professionals for health benefits they have gained from this game-changing mode of transport. They also get to steer clear of rapidly deteriorating post-pandemic traffic as well as save on jeepney and bus fares,” Bautista said.

Class 1 lanes along General Luna Street will be allotted to cyclists and pedestrians.

Other lanes will be shared with motor traffic.

Bollards and rubber delineators will be installed to separate traffic from lanes exclusive to bikes and pedestrians.

The project has an approved budget of P64.16 million and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023.