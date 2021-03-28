LOOK: Japan's winning national costume in Miss Grand Int'l is Pinoy-made

MANILA – Filipino fashion designer Don Cristobal is still in awe after Japan’s Ruri Saji brought home the Best in National Costume award at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant held in Thailand on Saturday.

Cristobal created Saji’s national costume which is “a fusion inspired by the KOKESHI DOLL which was originally crafted for more than 150 years.”

Cristobal said the traditional handmade wooden doll is distinguished by a single trunk and head, with its face and clothing painted, and preserved through tough times as a toy for children.

“From its highly regarded historical origins and cultural association, this minimalist wooden doll turning to a well-structured ANIME ROBOT ensemble showcases Japan’s technological advancements leading the world in the field of robotics since 19th century,” he wrote on Instagram.

“May it be from a traditional wooden doll toy to the most complex mechanical creation, surely this will be one of Japan’s best treasure to share.”

Overwhelmed by Saji’s national costume recognition, Cristobal said, “I'm still in awe for this my Lord - You have blessed me enough. All the glory and honor belongs to You. Thank you everyone for all the love and support. Great Job Ruri Saji Congratulations. Salamat my Team Pilipinas!”