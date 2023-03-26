Scottie Thompson shares wife’s stunning maternity photos

MANILA - Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson turned to social media to express how excited he is to finally meet his baby.

While sharing Jinky’s maternity shoot on Instagram, Thompson said: “Soon to be a family of three!”

It was in January when Thompson and Jinky first announced that they are expecting their first child together.

“Grace overflowing! I’m so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you. Once of God’s greatest blessings is on its way. I love you both,” the professional basketball player said at that time.

The couple got married in June 2021, though Thompson would not confirm the development until October of that year.

Thompson, 29, is coming off another championship run with the Gin Kings in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, wherein he also earned Best Player of the Conference honors. He was the league's MVP in 2021.



