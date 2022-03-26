The Coffee Academïcs' full-service cafe is located at 109 C. Palanca St., Legaspi Village, Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Hong Kong-based coffee company The Coffee Academïcs gives Manila coffeeholics a taste of its premium brand of sustainable specialty coffee.

While its kiosk at Bonifacio Global City has already been open for several months, serving unique coffee drinks like the agave and manuka honey lattes, it has opened a full-service café at Makati's Legaspi Village, offering a complete experience with all-day brunch selections.

The Coffee Academïcs was founded in Hong Kong back in 2012 with the vision of making high-quality specialty coffee accessible by being priced fairly. Though the prices may still seem expensive, The Coffee Academïcs prides itself in using coffee from the top 5% Arabica beans worldwide in terms of quality, setting up community partnerships to ensure sustainable growth and fair trade. The green beans are shipped to Hong Kong where they are roasted then shipped to their coffee shops and exclusive retail partners in Singapore, Indonesia, and now, the Philippines.

The Brew Bar. Jeeves de Veyra

The main draw of The Coffee Academïcs is, well, the coffee. The café has coffee for all sorts of coffeeholics from those who just want their quick morning caffeine jolt, to those who’ve had their fair share of sips and are looking to expand their coffee sensory experience.

For those who want to taste the nuance and notes of coffee, they have a brew bar where the coffees are meticulously prepared via pour-over. You can just wait for your brew at your table but for coffee home brewers, or stand around the bar to learn brew methods and parameters as grind size pour rates, water temp, and even the way water is slowly introduced to the grounds are key for getting the best out of specialty coffees. If you’re planning to bring home some beans, you can get ask the barista for tips and a benchmark as to how the coffee should taste.

Espresso pulled with La Marzocco machines. Jeeves de Veyra

For those in a hurry, the La Marzocco espresso machines pull espressos to provide that caffeine hold. It uses the TCA Blend as default and these have that dark chocolate nutty flavor that are typical of espresso, but happen to still have some citrus notes.

Best to try out a long black (a.k.a. americano) to sip the TCA blend before moving on to the special milk drinks like the latte and the flat white.

The Coffee Conetto. Jeeves de Veyra

The special coffee drinks available are really one of a kind and can only be found here. Of note are the Coffee Conetto, which is a cortado poured inside a sugar cone lined with chocolate inside. It’s a smartly made dessert as the chocolate seals the coffee into the cone. The coffee seeping into the soft chocolate makes munching down the cone an added treat.

Then there’s celebrated Manuka Honey Latte. It’s easily one of the most expensive coffee drinks out there as manuka honey is not cheap. However, the baristas at the café brew a drink that nicely balances out the milk chocolate of a latte and that fruity sweetness of this special honey making this worth the premium price.

Cold brew. Jeeves de Veyra

For those in a hurry, the bottled Signature Cold Brew made with the TCA and the HK Blend is always available at the takeout counter.

For non-coffee drinkers, there are select premium loose-leaf teas from sister concept, The Tea Academïcs, that can be steeped at your table.

Besides coffee, The Coffee Academics is a solid choice for brunch, lunch, or dinner. The croissants and specialty pastries are nice to nibble paired with sips of coffee.

Pastries to go with your coffee. Jeeves de Veyra

Check out the pastries at the glass case. The Beef Tapa Puff is a filling value-for-money grab-and-go option. While the crowd favorites Ham and Cheese Pinwheel., Classic Croissant, Koughn Amman, Cheese Puff the Pink La Vie En Rose Croissant are nice with a cup of your favorite brew.

But for bigger appetites, the entrees stand out as they would be typical in a high-end bistro in Hong Kong or Singapore. For staters or a snack, check out the Nori Chips, a crunchy umami combination of nori and kropek with a dip of edamame and chickpea hummus.

Bibingka Eggs Royale. Jeeves de Veyra

The principals in Hong Kong gave the local partners leeway to add tweaks to the signature dishes. The Eggs Royale, for example, comes with smoked salmon or Paris ham elsewhere in the world. In the Philippines, it comes with homemade tocino on top of steaming hot bibingka.

Stop by the retail area for select merchandise to bring home. Aside from shirts and eco-bags, selected beans are available to brew at home.

Some of the retail items available at the store. Jeeves de Veyra

For those who don’t have specialized coffee equipment at home, the box of curated TCA drip bags is a great introduction to specialty coffee, particularly the two premium Panamanian Geshas that are an absolute treat for anyone who’s never had coffee of that caliber before.

A recent addition to the drink list is the cocktail selection including several that have the signature espresso as the base. While a Martini with coffee is not new, an Old Fashioned with whisky and espresso sweetened by elderflower sugar syrup is unusual and a must-sip.

Customers can also order unique cocktails. Handout

It looks like we’ll see a lot more Coffee Academics branches in the near future as the group to intends to open cafes and kiosks all around the city starting with a branch down south in Molito very soon.

The Legaspi Village branch of The Coffee Academïcs can be found at 109 C. Palanca St. and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight. Check out their online store for delivery options.