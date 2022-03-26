In this file photo taken on February 16, 2022, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury via GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA, Agence France-Presse

American rock band Foo Fighters announced the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band's drummer, in a tweet late on Friday.

The band did not provide details on the cause of death. Hawkins was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a tweet posted to its official Twitter account.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota on Friday at the time of his death.



