Samantha Bernardo in Top 10 of Miss Grand International's national costume competition

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo continues to make her mark in Miss Grand International as she enters the Top 10 of the pageant's national costume competition.

The Filipina beauty queen got the third highest number of online votes, following representatives from Cambodia and Indonesia. Guatemala and Ecuador rounded out the five most popular candidates in national costume.

The other half of the Top 10 candidates were selected by the judges. The five countries include Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Panama.

From the Top 10, only six ladies will make it to the next round. This will include the three candidates with the most number of votes, and three picked by the judges.

Miss Grand International will then pick three "Best in National Costume" winners.

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

