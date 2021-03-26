Divine Lee tries for third baby via in vitro fertilization

MANILA -- Nearly two years after giving birth to her second child, Divine Lee is ready to get pregnant again.

The socialite made the revelation in her recent vlog where she and her husband, businessman Blake Go, talked about their preparations for their third baby.

Lee said their initial plan was to have four kids before she turns 40. The pandemic, however, changed all of that.

"I'm 39 now. So dahil kay COVID, na-delay," she said, recalling the time she and her husband survived coronavirus last year.

Lee and Go's two children, Baz and Blanca, were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

In a previous interview, the vlogger said she decided to have her eggs frozen at the age of 24 to take away the pressure of having a child at an early age.

While she has undergone IVF twice, Lee said the third procedure is "harder" as she had to do everything on her own given the pandemic.

She flew to Manila alone for her embryo transfer, as her husband needed to stay in Cebu with their kids.

Lee also cited the need for constant swab tests, on top of other health and safety precautions.

"This is IVF during a pandemic, so medyo harder. Dati parang go as you please sa doctor, ngayon more on online consultation," she said.

Lee was supposed to have a follow-up checkup two weeks after the procedure, but she took a pregnancy test on the third day for her "peace of mind."

After seeing the "not pregnant" result on her test kit, she said: "I'm a bit depressed. I know I'm not supposed to do it, but I really want to know."

"Nakaka-stress. Try again tomorrow," she added, as the vlog ended and teased a part 2.

