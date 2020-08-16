After COVID-19 battle, Divine Lee says nothing's 'OA' when it comes to the virus

MANILA - For TV host and blogger Divine Lee-Go, no one should be considered "overacting" when it comes to protecting yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.

Lee and her husband, Blake Go, have both recovered from the illness after testing positive for COVID-19 sometime in July.

Blake said he immediately got a swab test after feeling some of the symptoms of the disease. Divine also got tested and isolated herself from her family while waiting for the test results.

"The minute na may naramdaman sya isolate po agad kami," Divine said.

When they both turned out to be positive for the virus, they informed their barangay officials about it.

Divine said while she was asymptomatic, she still took every precaution to keep others from getting infected, including using only disposable utensils when she ate.

According to the couple, everyone should do their part in protecting not only themselves but also their families and the community.

"Wala pong OA sa virus na 'to. So lahat po ng maisip ninyong steps, protocol, protection, gawin niyo po aside from just washing your hands, wearing your masks," Lee said during the Department of Health's virtual presser Sunday.

"Hindi po biro ang magkaroon ng virus, lalo na kung hindi ka naging safe sa sarili mo. So we just have to take extra precaution kasi 'yun po 'yung responsibilidad natin dahil hindi lang naman tayo ang iniisip natin, but the people around us. Kung ano po ang maisip ninyo, don't ever think na OA kayo," she also said.

The couple said they were thinking about their 2 kids the whole time they were going through the illness.

"We have kids, I think yun ang talagng pino protektahan namin," Divine said.

Tech entreprenuer Jojy Azurin, who said that the disease can be defeated if only everyone cooperates.

"Ang virus po, kaya nating sugpuin ito. Kayang-kaya po ito. Kailangan lang natin ng kooperasyon from the whole community. Kayang-kaya po. Kami, 'yung mga nakarecover na patients, and we represent the idea na kaya natin talaga itong matalo. Together we can fight the COVID," he said.

The Philippines reported 3,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 161,253.

The Department of Health also reported 40,397 new recoveries, as the DOH implemented “mass recoveries” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 112,586.

Sixty five more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 2,665.