Shopping shorts: New footwear, sale events, and more

ADIDAS RELAUNCHES ULTRABOOST 22

Adidas is relaunching its Ultraboost 22 by revealing a Flash Orange colorway, and 4% more forefront energy return than its previous edition.

The Ultraboost 22 taps into women-specific insights and uses an online anatomy database of 1.2 million foot scans to create a 360-degree fit improvement for the female foot.

Adidas Runners Manila, the brand's official running community in the country, has also launched a series of weekly runs that promote women's safety. The next sessions are scheduled on March 27 and April 3, with distances ranging from 5K to 15K. More details are available on the group's Facebook page.

Adidas Philippines has also partnered with artist Gissele Bautista for an in-store product customization collaboration via the Adidas Maker Lab. This is exclusive in Adidas Brand Center Glorietta from March 25 to 27, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

GLOBE AT HOME PARTNERS WITH LOGITECH

Globe At Home has partnered with Logitech for a Shopee promo.

Under the collaboration, customers will get a free Logitech B170 wireless mouse worth P450 if they spend at least P2,000 on any Globe At Home device, Globe Prepaid, or TM 5G SIM on the online shopping platform until March 31.

The freebie will be delivered along with the purchased item from Globe.

HONDA OPENS 2ND FLAGSHIP STORE IN METRO MANILA

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) recently opened its second flagship store in Metro Manila in partnership with the Guanzon Group of Companies.

Located at Juan Luna St. in Tondo, Manila, the new store offers more than 500 sqm of space in presenting HPI's complete motorcycle product lineup.

It comes equipped with separate facilities for commuter bikes and big bikes, as well as a showroom, a customer lounge, and a service pit.

Honda Tondo Guanzon is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More details are available on Honda Philippines' website and social media pages.

METROMART EXPANDS TO DAVAO, BICOL

Online grocery delivery service MetroMart has expanded its services to Davao and Bicol.

Starting on March 28, MetroMart will provide its grocery delivery service in Davao with Robinsons Supermarket and S&R. Launching on the same day, Robinsons Supermarket will also be available on MetroMart for the Bicol area.

New users of MetroMart in these locations can also get additional discounts with the codes HELLODAVAO or HELLOBICOL to get free delivery for a minimum spend of P1,000. Promos are applicable in their respective serviceable areas only from March 28 to April 30.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S TRICOLOR SERIES

Onitsuka Tiger promises to continue providing classic styles with a modern touch for everyday wear in its Tricolor series.

The Mexico 66 takes inspiration from shoes debuted in the 1960s and has since been the Onitsuka Tiger icon. The brand spiced things up with various added elements: the Mexico 66 Paraty offers a lace-free option with a step-in heel; the Mexico 66 Sabot offers breathability with a mesh material as an easy fix for hot weather; and the Mexico SD PF features a functional platform sole.

Delegation Ex and Serrano present a modern take on the shoes worn by the Japanese in the 1960s and 1970s, respectively, for sporting events, allowing the wearer to carry a piece of history in every step.

For a signature pairing of old meets new, the Tiger Horizonia infuses iconic design elements from Japanese heritage trail models, while the Gigatia takes cues from the archives to present a new silhouette that juxtaposes a sculptural sole with an upper made up of several heritage styles.

PICK.A.ROO ADDS 'SHOP BY MALL' FEATURE

Lifestyle delivery app Pick.A.Roo is adding a "shop by mall" feature, allowing users to buy from their favorite malls and restaurants and have them sent together to save on delivery fees.

Co-founder Crystal Gonzalez said Pick.A.Roo users can do their shopping at S&R, Landmark, The Marketplace, All Day, Shopwise, Farmer's Market, and more, as well as from stores and restaurants in town.

Pick.A.Roo lets users by groceries, food, medicines, toys and baby needs, pet care, gadgets, hardware, and home and kitchen items.

SOUNDCORE AT LAZADA BIRTHDAY SALE

Premium audio brand Soundcore is giving big discounts and freebies as it joins Lazada's birthday sale.



From March 27 to 29, Soundcore will offer its wireless audio products at discounted prices. This includes the Liberty 3 Pro, which is up for grabs for P7,450 from its original price of P9,999.

Audiophiles can also score the Liberty 2 Pro at P6,499 from its original price of P10,494. Other discounted products include the Life P2, Life A2 ANC, Powerline II, and Powerline III.

Voucher discounts are also available, as well as free shipping for a minimum purchase of P50. More details are available at Soundcore's official Lazada store.

TEFAL SALE ON LAZADA

The Tefal Cookware Flagship Store is joining Lazada's birthday sale on March 27.

Customers can enjoy 55% off on Cook 'N Clean singles, 50% off on bakeware and other cooking items, and up to 50% off on spatulas, knives, and Ingenio products.



They can also score a free Cook 'N Clean Frypan 20cm when they buy one Cook 'N Clean Frypan 30cm for P1,327; and a free Kitchen Partner Set with a minimum purchase of P2,000 on bakeware items.

More bundles on bakeware and cookware will be offered until March 29.

UNIQLO TOP OPEN NEW STORES ACROSS PH

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is welcoming the summer season with new and refreshed stores across the Philippines, starting with an improved branch at SM Fairview, Quezon City.

In the second quarter of this year, Uniqlo will open stores in SM Cauayan in Isabela and Festive Walk in IloIlo.

In addition, the brand will relocate to a different area in SM Mall of Asia.