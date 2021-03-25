Food shorts: Fast food treats, delivery deals, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHOWKING OFFERS FREE ICE CREAM SCOOP WITH HALO-HALO ORDER

Handout

Just in time for summer, Chowking is offering a second scoop of ice cream free of charge with every order of SuperSangkap Halo-Halo.

The promo is available until April 4 at Chowking stores nationwide, as well as delivery via the fast food chain's website and hotline, and through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

The SuperSangkap Halo-Halo is available in different sizes starting at P50. It has ingredients such as sweetened bananas and jackfruit, macapuno, yellow and red beans, ube halaya, nata, pandan jelly, shaved ice, milk, leche flan, ube ice cream, and toasted pinipig.

FAMILYMART PARTNERS WITH FILIPINO ARTIST JP PINING

Handout

Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart has partnered with celebrated Filipino artist JP Pining for its outlet at the newly opened Phoenix Block Sucat Skyway.

The new branch has a colorful two-storey mural on its facade by Pining, who has previously worked with other renowned brands such as Starbucks.

The artwork features FamilyMart characters representing some of the convenience store's well-loved offerings, including onigiri and coffee.

FOODPANDA OFFERS STAY-AT-HOME PROMO

Handout

As Metro Manila reimplements curfew hours, Foodpanda said it will continue to serve with contactless delivery.

To ensure all health and safety protocols are strictly implemented, customers are asked to follow the following steps:

Place an order and opt for online payment via credit or debit cards, and even GCash. Upon ordering, go to the rider chat function on the Foodpanda app and inform the rider that they are opting for contactless delivery. Customers can include instructions on where to leave their orders to make sure social distancing protocols are followed. Food will be placed at the designated drop off spot at the customers' delivery address. Rider will notify customers that food has arrived via the rider chat function on the app or via call/SMS. Throughout the delivery, one-meter distance will be maintained between the rider and customers. Customers may use the chat function within the Foodpanda app to confirm receipt of their order.

On the other hand, all Foodpanda riders are instructed to wear their masks at all times. They are to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle a delivery. And if they have symptoms of illness, they are to immediately seek medical check up through the app's affiliated clinics and hospitals.

Foodpanda is offering the code STAYATHOME to get P100 off food deliveries with a minimum order of P499 from Monday to Saturday until March 31.

FREE MCDONALD'S DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER ON GLIFE

Handout

For one day only, customers can get a Double Cheeseburger at McDonald's for free exclusively via GCash's GLife.

New GLife users can tap to order a meal from select McDonald's branches and get a Double Cheeseburger for free on March 24 until 11:59 p.m., with a minimum spend of P249.

Orders are directed to the nearest participating McDonald's branch, so delivery time may vary per area. Standard delivery fees apply.

JOLLIBEE INTRODUCES CREAMY CARAMEL FLOAT

Handout

This summer, Jollibee is offering a new drink called Creamy Caramel Float.

Coffee and choco drinks are topped with soft-serve vanilla sundae and drizzled with caramel syrup in the new menu item, which is priced at P49 a la carte, or P30 as a meal upgrade.

It is available at Jollibee branches nationwide, or delivery via the fast food chain's app, website, and hotline, or through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

KIDDIE ACTIVITY TIPS FROM CHEESY KNOTS

Handout

Snack brand Cheesy Knots has come up with four at-home activities that kids will surely love.

These include an indoor scavenger hunt, which involves hiding different items around the house and having the little ones search for them; a dance party with the whole family; a karaoke competition with a different theme each week; and more time for snacks.

A pretzel snack with milky cheese flavored coating, Cheesy Knots is available in groceries nationwide. The brand also has a Club Knots Facebook page which has creative activity videos for the whole family.

ITALIANNI'S BRINGS BACK BREAKFAST SERVICE

Handout

Italianni's branches at Greenbelt and Bonifacio High Street are open again for breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Customers can enjoy Italianni's offerings such as Golden Waffles, Classic Pancakes, Banana Walnut Pancakes, Ham and Cheese and Three-Egg Omelettes, Mela Verde Salad, Eggs Benedict, Hi-Fiber Oatmeal, Prosciutto Eggs Benedict, American Platter, and Fruit Platter.

The restaurant also offers local favorites such as Crispy Pancetta Bacon, Pork Tocino, Primera Beef Tapa, Bangus Belly, Pork Adobo, and Longganisa. Those who want bigger servings can try the Three- Meat Delight (Tapa, Longanisa, Tocino), Filipino Platter (Tuyo, Corned Beef, Longganisa), and Italianni’s Special (Adobo, Tapa, Tocino), which are all served with garlic rice and egg.

RECIPES THAT PAIR WELL WITH RICE

Handout

Royal Umbrella recently shared recipes of two classic Filipino dishes that go well with its Thai jasmine rice.

Among these are Bicol Express, a pork dish with sauteed chili and coconut milk; and Pinakbet, an Ilocano staple made from vegetables and bagoong.

A. Bicol Express

Ingredients:

2 lbs pork belly cubes 3 cups coconut milk 2 tbsps sweet bagoong 5 garlic cloves, minced 1 diced onion 8 pcs sili labuyo, sliced 2 pcs siling haba (finger chilies), sliced 1 cup water salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

Heat oil on medium. Add minced sili labuyo and stir until slightly toasted. Add onions and garlic and stir until soft. Add pork and stir until lightly brown. Add bagoong and stir for 1 minute. Add coconut milk, siling haba, and water. Stir, bring to a boil, and simmer until fat has rendered and pork is tender. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with rice.

B. Pinakbet

Ingredients:

1/2 medium-sized kalabasa (butternut squash), peeled and chopped 4 pcs eggplant, chopped 8 pcs okra 1 bundle sitaw (string beans), cut in half 4 pcs tomato, quartered 2 pcs sweet potato (kamote), peeled and quartered 2 pcs onion, minced 1 garlic head, minced 2 cups water 2 tbsps sweet bagoong 1 tbsp bagoong isda (optional)

Procedure:

Saute garlic and onions, and add sweet bagoong once soft. Add kalabasa and sweet potato, and saute. Saute remaining vegetables and add water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve with rice.

SAAB MAGALONA'S TIPS TO MAKE COOKING AT HOME EASIER

Handout

Celebrity mom Saab Magalona-Bacarro recently shared tips on how to prepare good, nutritious food for the family.

According to Magalona, preparation is key. Having a meal plan will help make cooking a much less stressful experience, and it's also a great way to ensure that all ingredients are readily available in one’s pantry.

Magalona also cited the convenience provided by the internet when it comes to preparing meals, saying it is also a good place to get advice from other parents and experts.

She also stressed the importance of good quality kitchen appliances, citing her partnership with La Germania. The Italian heritage brand is available in the Philippines through its website, as well as its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.