EARTH HOUR 2023

Filipinos from all walks of life are encouraged to participate in the Earth Hour 2023 celebration on March 25 and contribute to the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

The yearly global switching off of lights will be observed from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Organized by The World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF-Philippines), Earth Hour 2023 will be the first time in two years to be celebrated face-to-face since the pandemic.

The Switch Off event will be hosted by WWF-Philippines ambassadors Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, Karen Ibasco, and Janine Gutierrez, and will feature performances Antoinette Taus, Jeremy Tiangco, Kai Honasan, Daniel Casurao, Akinse, and Lirio & Riri.

Prior to the ceremonial switch-off at 8:30 pm, there will be a sustainability fair for partner non-government organizations and social enterprises. The event will also mark the official start of the Earth Hour virtual run organized by Pinoy Fitness.

More details are available on WWF-Philippines' social media pages.

JOHNNIE WALKER HIGHBALL BAR POP-UP IN CEBU

After successful runs in BGC and Alabang last year, Johnnie Walker brought the Johnnie Highball Bar pop-up to Cebu City at the Asmara Urban Resort and Lifestyle Village.

Until March 26, Cebuanos and tourists can enjoy live musical performances and DJ sets from bands and singers from Cebu and Manila.

They can also enjoy Johnnie Walker's signature highballs and Cebu-exclusive specialty cocktails, and take part in activities such as arcade games.

More details are available on Johnnie Walker Philippines' social media pages.

KULTURASERYE TALK

Gateway Gallery celebrates Women;s Month with its first onsite or face-to-face KulturaSerye Talk.

Titled "Pinay Power: High Impact Advocacies," the talk will be held on March 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Gallery in Araneta City.

It will feature the mother and daughter team of Zena Bernardo and Patreng Non, who will be sharing their personal advocacies, success stories, and the impact they made on their communities.

Bernardo was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the "25 Most Influential People on the Internet" for her initiative to organize and launch the Bayanihang Marikenyo Marikenya, a nationwide campaign that aimed to organize community kitchens under the Community Kitchen Project.

Non, also known as "Patreng," was the initiator of Community Pantry in the Philippines.

Admission to the KulturaSerye talk is free, but pre-registration is requested. More details are available on the Facebook page of Gateway Gallery PH.

MERCATO CENTRAL OPENS IN RIZAL PARK

After their successful launch at Fort Santiago in Intramuros, food lifestyle market Mercato Centrale is partnering with the National Parks Development Committee and Rizal Park Administration to open at Noli Me Tangere Garden in Luneta, Manila City.

The Mercato Centrale Rizal Park Market will open to the public at 3 p.m. on March 24. It will be available until 10 p.m. every week.

Along with food and drink vendors, it will also feature a weekly lineup to serenade visitors.

SUNKISSED LOLA AT THE SHANG

Rising indie band SunKissed Lola, the group behind the viral and chart-topping hit "Pasilyo," is bringing their signature sound to Shangri-La Plaza.

They will perform as part of Live at the Shang on March 25, 6:30 p.m., at the East Atrium.

Formed in 2021, SunKissed Lola hails from Olongapo City and is composed of Dan Ombao, Alvin Serito, Laura Lacbain, Danj Quimson, and Genson Viloria on drums.

More details are available on Shangri-La Plaza's social media pages.

ZALORA'S 11TH BIRTHDAY PROMO

To celebrate its 11th birthday, Zalora is offering discounts of up to 90% off on different brands until March 26.

Daily flash sales, 100% cashback deals, and birthday markdowns await from brands such as Nike, adidas, Birkenstock, H&M, Mango, and more. Mastercard, BPI, and Zalora Credit Card holders will also get up to 50% off on top of sitewide discounts.

Zalora also has a mobile pop-up concept store called Z-Train, which has made its second stop at Greenbelt 3 Fashion Square. Until April 18, customers can enjoy discounts and other exclusive activities with brand partner Adidas and payment partner Visa.

More details are available on Zalora's social media pages.