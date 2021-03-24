LOOK: Here's a new place to shop for high-end lighting pieces

MANILA -- Lighting retailer Ilaw Atbp. recently opened its first Prestige branch, which specializes in high-end decorative and designer lighting pieces.

Located at Plazuela de Molino in Bacoor, Cavite, Prestige is the 18th branch of Ilaw Atbp. and ​is open from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is home to carefully curated and crafted pieces, including its first designer series by Italian architect and lighting designer Gabi Peretto.

"Prestige brand would be focused more on beautiful decorative lighting and the designer series. There would be products that are exclusively available only in the Prestige store," Ilaw Atbp. president and CEO Edwin Pimentel said in a recent virtual briefing.

"We already have a flagship store in Quezon City; this time we want to cater to industry partners in the south," he added.

When asked if they do custom-made lights or are open to implementing other designers' concepts, Pimentel replied: "Yes, actually we've done some this for professional lighting for some hotels and other establishments... We make customized table lamps and chandeliers."

Established in 1999, Ilaw Atbp. is known for providing lighting solutions for homes, offices, restaurants, hotels, malls, and other commercial spaces.

Some of its clients include the Peninsula hotels, AyalaLand, San Miguel Corp., and Dean and Deluca in the Philippines.

