Food shorts: Collabs, dulang, poppits and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

DULANG AT PALM GRILL

Palm Grill's Dulang. Jeeves de Veyra

Have a taste of how Southern Mindanaoans celebrate their special occasions with the dulang from Palm Grill.

The dulang is how Muslims traditional prepare food during engagement and weddings. With Palm Grill’s version, they bring together their all-time ZamBaSulTa (Zamboanga, Basilan, Sultan Kudarat, and Tawi-tawi) favorites in a set that’s good for four.

Each dulang comes with two servings of the Pyanggang Manok (chicken in burn coconut paste), and serving each of Tiyula Itum (beef soup with blackened coconut), Beef Kolma (Beef Curry), turmeric rice, radish salad, and devilled eggs.

This is only available for dine-in and is priced at P1,199. There are plans to have this available for delivery soon. Palm Grill is located at 179 Tomas Morato Ave, in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

Please check their Instagram page for more information and complete menu.

BENRIACH WHISKY HYBRID MASTERCLASS

Liquor.PH welcomes Benriach Whisky brand ambassador Stuart Fear and Keeper of Quaich Stewart Buchanan over Zoom for a special masterclass.

The two guests will lead participants though tasting four expressions from the award-winning North Speyside distillery – The Original Ten, The Twelve, The Smoky Ten, and The Smoky Twelve.

Participants have the option of attending in person at the Astbury Roof deck in Población, Makati, or via Zoom at home on March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

To reserve a slot, purchase any bottle of Benriach whisky – including the Benriach 12 yo Sherrywood – here. The first 18 people who order get a free 12 oz tasting glass.

BUBBLE GUM POPPITS FROM SEBASTIANS

Bubblegum Poppits. Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream brings back this month Poppits, bite-sized ice cream nuggets hand scooped and dipped in thin shells made from chocolate and other coatings.

New this month is the pink Bubblegum Poppit, bubblegum ice cream coated in white chocolate, which joins its original line-up of Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Cookies N’ Crème, Hazelnut Crunch, Oreo Mint, and Buzz Balls Coffee Poppits.

These are available in paper pint containers with 14 Poppits each. Also available is the Party Mix Pint, which includes all flavors at two pieces each. Poppits in a Pint is priced at P260 and is available at the Podium branch or for delivery at its website.

LENTEN OFFERS FROM STEAKSANDSTUFF.PH

Popcorn Fish. Handout

Go meatless this Lenten season with meat-free selections from Pacific West. These are frozen packs that take just a few minutes to prepare by heating them in an air-fryer or a microwave oven.

Seafood options include Popcorn Shrimp, Lemon Pepper Squid Chunks, Dusted Baby Squid Calamari, Cheesy Tempura Fish Fillet, Tempura Fish Fillet, Miso Cod, Sweet Chili Fish Cocktail, and Popcorn Fish.

Get up to 5% off on seafood items and a free Pacific West eco bag on purchases made from their e-commerce site until April 16.

ANZANI X CHEF SAU BRUNCH COLLAB

Chef Sau Del Rosario hosts celebrated Cebu-based Italian chef Marco Anzani for a special Italian brunch at Del Rosario’s Le Petit Café Fleur in Población.

Del Rosario took over the kitchens of the posh Anzani restaurant last July. Now it’s his turn to let Anzani take charge of his kitchen.

Del Rosario promises a chill brunch of Italian favorites like pizza, pasta, oysters, cheeses, roasted rack of lamb, with ice cream, tiramisu, and free-flowing Prosecco.

The Anzani x Sau Italian Brunch will be held on March 27 at Café Fleur in Población and is priced at P2,750+ per pax. Call 0917-5560917 for more information and to reserve a table.

MOMENTO APERITIVO AT FINESTRA

Momento Aperitivo. Jeeves de Veyra

Solaire’s premiere Italian restaurant welcomes back guests with Momento Aperitivo. Perfect for a pre-dinner drink, this features free-flowing specialty cocktails and wine from selected bottles with one serving of Italian appetizers at the bar.

The Momento Aperitivo is available from 6-9 p.m. and is priced at P995+ net. Check here for the wines, cocktails, and bar chow included in this offer.

GASTRONOMIC WONDERS AT SUNLIGHT ECO-TOURISM ISLAND RESORT

Boutique airline Sunlight Air and Sunlight Eco-Tourism Island Resort in Palawan brings together four of Manila’s top chefs for a three-day Gastronomic Wonders culinary event to celebrate Filipino Food Month.

The resort will feature a five-course dinner from chef Don Baldosano of Linamnam MNL on April 19, chefs Kevin Navoa and Thirdy Dolatre of Hapag on April 20, and chef Tina Legarda of Bamba Bistro on April 21, paired with Moët Hennessy champagne, wines, and spirits.

Visit here for the menu and special 4 day-3-night packages complete with accommodation, airfare (via Sunlight Air), transfers, and a seat at the three-night event.