Chef Sau collaborates with Cebu's Anzani for special dinner

Anzani Restaurant invites Cebuanos to experience a fusion of Italian and Pampagueno cuisines as the restaurant hosts Café Fleur’s chef Sau Del Rosario on July 28 and 29.

This limited-seat dinner is the latest in a series of initiatives undertaken by chef Marco and Kate Anzani to help boost Cebu’s F&B industry, which along with the rest of the country, was devastated by the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Cebu was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the Anzanis helped out local farmers who had problems transporting their produce because of the lockdown. They turned their restaurants into food banks to store the produce rather than let it go to waste.

As Cebu transitioned from ECQ, the couple has spearheaded events to help get Cebu restaurants and stores back on their feet. Most notable are the Department of Tourism-supported Cebu Food and Wine Festival held at Crimson Mactan and Marco Polo Cebu and the Saturday Farmer’s Markets.

Launch of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival at the Crimson Mactan beachside. Handout

Chef Anzani shared that they’ve always had the dream to directly connect with the farmers and the fishermen and have looked to Manila to find restaurants that had this synergy.

“How is Manila more advanced? How did they get to this point to actually have this kind of cooperation? Our suppliers said to Anzani speak with this kind of a chef that is in the top lead, and the name of Sau came out,” the chef explained as to how they came to collaborate with Del Rosario.

Del Rosario considers this trip part of what he calls “food diplomacy.” He has had guest chefs specializing in different world cuisines in Café Fleur to share their knowledge about their food. Now it’s his turn to go out and be an ambassador for the cuisine and culture of Pampanga.

The chef brings with him four generations of Pampangueño cooking as well as experience from his travels around the world. Le Petit Café Fleur is very close to the chef’s heart as it is a loving tribute to his mother whose recipes have found their way into his menus through all these years.

“I always bring three S’es when I travel to cook. I bring the story, the soul of the food should be there, and the senses should be alive,” Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario will serve Café Fleur bestsellers such as his Foie Gras Parfait Cherry Compote Brioche and 24-Hour Sous-Vide Pulpo Adobo Garlic Achar alongside playful recipes fusing Italian dishes with Pampanga flavors like his Prawn-Aligue Adlai Risotto, and Macadamia Kare-Kare Ox-Tail Ravioli, finishing off with the dessert course of Brazo De Mais.

Prawn Adlai Risotto. Handout

Ox-Tail Ravioli With Macadamia Kare-Kare Sauce. Handout

Brazo De Mais. Handout

All courses will be paired with select wines from Wine Depot and Apotheke Craft Spirits Co.

Since “food diplomacy” is two-way, Del Rosario hinted that Manila foodies may have a chance to savor Anzani’s Italian wizardry at Le Petit Café Fleur in Población, Makati in the near future.

Del Rosario's seven-course dinner is priced at P2,800+ and will be held at the Anzani Restaurant in Nivel Hills, Lahug, Cebu City on July 28 and 29. Due to IATF seating restrictions. limited slots are available.

Please message Anzani Restaurant on Facebook or Instagram for more information and reservations.

