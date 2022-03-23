Bisaya Vlog Squad launches Viber channel

Handout photo

Popular Bisdak content creators Medyo Maldito, Snake Princess, Jasper Amorin, and Glester Capuno have opened their own channel on messaging app Viber.

The Bisaya Vlog Squad joined Viber to bring their life adventures, pranks, and whatnot to a wider online audience through the "Bisaya Vlog Squad" Viber channel.

As a special treat to all their fans, Viber is also launching a special sticker pack with the chibi version of the squad.

There will be some commonly used Cebuano expressions that Viber users can use in their own one-on-one or group chats too.

“Niabot na jud kami sa Viber! Mapasalamaton ug madasigon kami to partner with one of the biggest messaging apps in the world to bring more content to our fellow Bisaya wherever they may be,” the group said.

“The Bisaya Vlog Squad Channel will showcase a fresh aspect of Filipino humor and creativity. We hope this will also help other Bisdak content creators to be recognized.”

Members of the Bisaya Vlog Squad rose to fame for their relatable, witty, and sometimes hugot content, with their social media pages racking up over 8 million total reach.

Medyo Maldito, who has co-written at least two Visayan pop hits "Sa Akong Heart" (In My Heart) and "Hahahahasula," has recently collaborated with Capuno and Amorin for the new single "With You."

Meanwhile, Snake Princess has recently gone viral for sharing her beauty transformation.

“Viber is delighted to welcome Medyo Maldito, Snake Princess, Jasper Amorin, and Glester Capuno — the Bisaya Vlog Squad as a valuable partner. Their energy, wit, and relatability have been a source of joy, especially for the Cebuano-speaking Filipinos,” David Tse, senior director for Asia-Pacific at Rakuten Viber, shared.

“We hope that through Viber, they will be able to connect with more Visayans, forge stronger ties with their avid followers, and of course, make them feel better with stories of hope, friendship, and humor.”

Tse added that working with the Bisaya Vlog Squad is just the beginning. “Our Cebuano users can expect more from Viber in the coming months. We can’t wait to finally share them all with you in time.”