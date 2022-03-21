LOOK: Filipino-American beauty influencer and social media personality @bretmanrock posted on Instagram stories his support for Vice President Leni Robredo. Rock is based in Hawaii, but was born in Cagayan, to an Ilocano family. Rock in his videos speaks fluent Ilocano. pic.twitter.com/3QVhGL90eh — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 21, 2022

Filipino-American social media star Bretman Rock expressed Monday his support for presidential candidate Leni Robredo in the upcoming elections.

In a series of Instagram stories, Rock, who was born to an Ilocano family in Cagayan, shared photos and videos of Robredo's campaign trail expressing his love for the candidate.

He also posted a video of the incumbent Vice President's closing speech in the Commission on Elections sponsored debate saying: "The best man for the job is a woman."

"This statement shook me to the core ... My president is a woman," Rock said.

In her speech, Robredo said voters should stop looking for candidates who refuse to face them, an apparent dig at the late dictator's son and rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. who didn't join Saturday's debate.

"Kaya po huwag na nating hanapin ang ayaw namang humarap sa atin. Lahat na oras, nandito po ako, hinaharap kayo, ipinapakipaglaban kayo," said Robredo.

"True leaders show up, and man up. Kaya po sa darating na Mayo (this is why come May), the best man for the job is a woman," added the lone female presidential contender.

Of 10 candidates invited to the "PiliPinas" debate, only former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not attend. He missed his chance to address the reported tax liabilities of his family, which other presidential bets brought up.

Rock is known for his makeup tutorials and educating his viewers about his Filipino roots.

