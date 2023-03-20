Why more people are opting for plant-based foods

More people are now looking for alternatives to meat-based diets as they become more aware of its health and environmental benefits.

This has led to a surge in popularity of plant-based foods in the recent years with more people embracing the flexitarian lifestyle.

As the Lenten season is already here, some are searching for meatless options that are not only healthy but also flavorful.

Fortunately, there are many options available in the market today.

One brand that has gained popularity recently is unMeat, which offers products that look and taste like real meat. Its offerings also have zero cholesterol and are high in protein and fiber, thus helping to develop healthier eating habits.

This is in line with what Philippine Society of Nutritionist-Dietitians public relations officer Jake Andal told ABS-CBN News in a past interview that heavily plant-based diets can lower a person's chances of suffering from non-communicable diseases.

Andal, who advocates a dietary shift, said that cancer, heart, and renal diseases could be prevented by eradicating or limiting a person's meat consumption.

"All of them can be managed by diet. All of them can be prevented by good nutrition. Studies have long been elucidating na there is a huge relationship between plant-based diets and non-communicable disease prevention," Andal said in an interview.

Plant-based diets could help increase antioxidants and fiber intake, which protects the heart and kidneys. This could also help in keeping a person mentally healthy, he added.