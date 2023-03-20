Home  >  Life

IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2023 04:47 PM

MANILA -- Both reigning and former beauty queens graced the Bench Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 event over the weekend.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and her batchmates, Michelle Dee and Katrina Llegado, were among those spotted on the red carpet, as well as former Miss Universe bets Gazini Ganados (2019) and Ariella Arida (2013).

Miss World Philippines queens also attended the three-day fashion show, such as reigning titleholder Gwendolyne Fourniol and her predecessor, Tracy Perez. 

Winners from Binibining Pilipinas such as Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong and Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, and Miss International 2023 representative Nicole Borromeo also slayed on the red carpet. 

Check out all of the beauty queens who attended the Bench fashion show in the slideshow below:

IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 1
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 2
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 3
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 4
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 5
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 6
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 7
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 8
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 9
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 10
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 11
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 12
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 13
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 14
IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show 15

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Facebook/Bench

Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Facebook/Bench

Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong. Facebook/Bench

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados. Facebook/Bench

Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida. Facebook/Bench

Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano. Facebook/Bench

Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol (right) and Michelle Arceo. Facebook/Bench

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez. Facebook/Bench

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee. Facebook/Bench

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 second runner up Katrina Llegado. Facebook/Bench

Miss Eco International Philippines 2023 Ashley Montenegro. Facebook/Bench

Miss Tourism World 2022 first runner-up Justine Felizarta. Facebook/Bench

Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares. Facebook/Bench

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Aya Abesamis. Facebook/Bench

Miss Philippines Earth 2020 Roxanne Baeyens. Facebook/Bench

Read More:  fashion   Bench  

BRAND NEWS