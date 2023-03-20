IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show

MANILA -- Both reigning and former beauty queens graced the Bench Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 event over the weekend.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and her batchmates, Michelle Dee and Katrina Llegado, were among those spotted on the red carpet, as well as former Miss Universe bets Gazini Ganados (2019) and Ariella Arida (2013).

Miss World Philippines queens also attended the three-day fashion show, such as reigning titleholder Gwendolyne Fourniol and her predecessor, Tracy Perez.

Winners from Binibining Pilipinas such as Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong and Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, and Miss International 2023 representative Nicole Borromeo also slayed on the red carpet.

Check out all of the beauty queens who attended the Bench fashion show in the slideshow below: