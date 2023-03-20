IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens spotted at Bench fashion show

MANILA -- Both reigning and former beauty queens graced the Bench Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 event over the weekend.
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and her batchmates, Michelle Dee and Katrina Llegado, were among those spotted on the red carpet, as well as former Miss Universe bets Gazini Ganados (2019) and Ariella Arida (2013).
Miss World Philippines queens also attended the three-day fashion show, such as reigning titleholder Gwendolyne Fourniol and her predecessor, Tracy Perez.
Winners from Binibining Pilipinas such as Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong and Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, and Miss International 2023 representative Nicole Borromeo also slayed on the red carpet.
Check out all of the beauty queens who attended the Bench fashion show in the slideshow below:
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Facebook/Bench
Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Facebook/Bench
Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong. Facebook/Bench
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados. Facebook/Bench
Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida. Facebook/Bench
Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano. Facebook/Bench
Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol (right) and Michelle Arceo. Facebook/Bench
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez. Facebook/Bench
Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee. Facebook/Bench
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 second runner up Katrina Llegado. Facebook/Bench
Miss Eco International Philippines 2023 Ashley Montenegro. Facebook/Bench
Miss Tourism World 2022 first runner-up Justine Felizarta. Facebook/Bench
Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares. Facebook/Bench
Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Aya Abesamis. Facebook/Bench
Miss Philippines Earth 2020 Roxanne Baeyens. Facebook/Bench