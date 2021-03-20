Mount Purro Nature Reserve offers quick nature fix near Metro Manila

Sunrise at Malvar's Peak in Mt. Purro Nature Reserve. Kara Santos Mt. Purro Nature Reserve. Kara Santos Camping area at Mt. Purro Nature Reserve. Kara Santos An open-air hut where you can relax. Kara Santos Huts around the bonfire area. Kara Santos Swimming pool at Mt. Purro Nature Reserve. Kara Santos One of the open-air pavilions. Kara Santos Evening bonfire. Kara Santos

ANTIPOLO -- We all need a break from pandemic living. Sometimes, just a quick day trip to hike up in the mountains or an overnight trip where you can camp out and roast marshmallows by a bonfire is the quick fix you need to get you through the daily grind of the week ahead.

For those looking for a refreshing nature destination near the metro, Mount Purro Nature Reserve in Antipolo offers a promising getaway.

This family-run eco-park in Antipolo, tucked away in the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, reopened their doors last November 2020 for daytrips, overnight staycations and camping with safety protocols in place.

The resort no longer accepts walk-in guests and reservations must be made to ensure that they limit the number of guests at a time. Temperature checks and health declaration forms must also be submitted prior to visits.

Other than that, no other requirements like travel passes or medical certificates are required to visit.

Guests are asked to bring their own safety items such as face masks, face shields, alcohol/sanitizers etc. They also ask guests to bring their own towels, toiletries, and insect repellent.

Presently, Mount Purro Nature Reserve is not accepting minors below 15 years old, senior citizens above 64 years old, pregnant women, and immunocompromised persons.

The simple yet distinct sustainable travel destination has a worthy goal to rehabilitate the Upper Marikina Watershed and empower the communities living within, especially the indigenous Dumagat tribe.

Camping with your own tent surrounded by the greenery costs P850/person a night. The designated camping area can only accommodate up to 5 tents with access to shared (but very clean and decent) toilet and bathrooms.

The nature reserve park also offers comfortable farm-style lofts, ground cottages and Dumagat Model homes for overnight stays. Cottage rental ranges from P4,000 to P6,000 a night (good for 2 to 4 pax, max 8 people with additional costs per extra person).

Those who want to visit on day tours just have to pay P500 on weekdays and P700 on weekends to get access to the facilities and scheduled activities.

While you can bring your own cooked food and snacks, Mount Purro Nature Reserve has an in-house restaurant where guests can pre-order food for the duration of their stay. They also have a small swimming pool, a nature playscape for kids, and open air huts surrounding a bonfire pit area (where you can enjoy roasting s’mores, hotdogs and chugging down ice cold beer at night).

The eco-park offers pre-scheduled activities including a Forest Hike up to Malvar’s Peak (419 meters above sea level) where you can catch a nice sunrise view; the River Walk for leisurely nature walks; and bonfire at night.

Mt. Purro Nature Reserve is ideal for couples, families, first-time campers, mountain bikers, and motorcycle riders who want a secure and comfortable place to ride to and stay overnight to extend their weekend rides beyond the usual daytrips.

For more information, check out the establishment’s website or visit the author’s blog.

Mount Purro Nature Reserve, Purok 5, Barangay Calawis, Antipolo City, Philippines.