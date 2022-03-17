Rabiya Mateo confirms relationship with Jeric Gonzales

MANILA – Former Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has finally confirmed that she is in a relationship with actor Jeric Gonzales.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Mateo shared a series of their pictures and videos apparently taken during a recent travel.

In the caption, Mateo wrote: “Live. LOVE. Laugh. Thank you, Eric.”

Gonzales commented in his girlfriend’s post, writing: “Let’s be happy together. I love you.”

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was held in Florida last May.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Following her beauty pageant stint, Mateo ventured into show business as an actress.