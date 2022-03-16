Tiktok influencers Davao Conyo and Yumi testified how subscribing to quality internet service have helped them with their careers as digital content creators. Handout

Internet sensation and popular TikTok content creators Phillip Hernandez, popularly known as Davao Conyo, and bird mom Yumi recalled their journey to fame, citing the factors that affect success on social media.

During the SKY Fiber’s “Swak Na Swak” media launch event, the two social media personalities opened up how the internet shaped their lives in the last four years – earning from the branded videos they post on Facebook and TikTok.

Davao Conyo, who currently has 3.8 million collective followers on Facebook and TikTok for his “smooth promotion” comedy skits, has a knack for performing ever since he was young.

It was in 2017 when he first posted a hilarious conyo Bisaya dub of the Star Cinema film “Four Sisters And A Wedding.” The clip eventually gained thousands of views which made him realize the content people are interested to watch for.

“I started with dubs because I was too shy to show my face. But as I received overwhelming support from people watching my videos, I continued creating more and eventually began making skits as well,” Hernandez said.

Yumi, on the other hand, was simply exploring TikTok in 2018 and decided to post videos of her daily life and experiences for fun. The first video that gained a lot of attention from netizens was a relatable rant about her love life.

Her contents have now evolved to vlog-style, talking about her life updates, interests, and pet birds to 4 million TikTok followers.

“I was just bored back then. While scrolling on my phone, I discovered the app TikTok where you can share videos as short as 15 seconds. I immediately thought this had potential to grow and was excited to try it out,” she said.

Both TikTok creators also credited their current internet provider that is vital to their career and daily life.

“The ‘swak’ internet for me is one where I can get fast connection anywhere in my house. That’s important for my daily life as a content creator and business owner that regularly works from home,” Yumi shared.

“I switched to SKY Fiber a few months ago and I haven’t had regrets ever since. Kasi swak na internet, swak sa budget. After all, I’m a very budget-conscious person and I pay for my own internet subscription plan," Davao Conyo added.

According to SKY’s head of Consumer Product, Programming, and Airtime Group James Dumlao, the internet has woven itself into daily lives. Hence, a good quality internet connection has become a necessity.

“‘Internet is life,'' as many would say. Because of this, we at SKY Fiber have committed to continuously deliver better products and services for the markets that we serve,” Dumlao said.

SKY Fiber is available for residents in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, GenSan, and Zamboanga.