'It reminds me of my life': Toni Gonzaga gives glimpse of son Seve's toddler room

MANILA -- Toni Gonzaga gave a glimpse of her son Seve's toddler room through a vlog by professional organizer Neat Obsessions.

The actress-host tapped Neat Obsessions to organize what she considers her favorite part of the house.

"This is my favorite area because it reminds me of my life. Seve is my life," Gonzaga said. "When I come into this room, this helps me leave all of my work outside the room. Kasi when I'm here, I'm present. I'm present when he's playing, I'm present when he's doing his online schooling."

Aside from a place to rest, the toddler room also has a home-school area as well as dedicated storage spaces for toys and clothes.

The mostly white room has been organized so items are sorted according to make, function, type, and color.

"Dati meron siyang nursery sa baba but we renovated our house," Gonzaga said. "This is actually an extra room, we made this room his toddler room para 'yung home schooling and nap time."

Seve is Gonzaga's only son with her husband, filmmaker Paul Soriano.

He turned 4 last September.

