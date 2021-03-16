Intramuros announces temporary closure of sites as COVID-19 cases rise

Fort Santiago in Intramuros. Angelo G. Garcia/File

MANILA -- The Intramuros Administration has temporarily closed its sites as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Intramuros Administration said Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila Museum, Plaza Roma, President's Gallery, and the top of the Walls will be closed "until further notice."

It added that all gates in Intramuros, except gates 3 (Manila Cathedral) and 11 (near DOLE-PLM) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. in accordance with Metro Manila's unified curfew hours.

Establishments offering board and lodging are required to report and coordinate with the barangay before entry is allowed in the gates, with all other plazas to be cleared of people at 6:30 p.m.

Last February, the Intramuros Administration reopened Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, and Casa Manila Museum with health and safety protocols in place.

Intramuros was named the world's leading tourist attraction in the 27th World Travel Awards held last November.

