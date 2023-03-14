Dulaang UP to offer Dean Francis Alfar’s 'Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba' beginning March 23, 2022. Handout

MANILA – Dulaang UP (DUP) is returning to the stage with a new offering after their comeback show in November 2022.

Dulaang UP is set to open the stage adaptation of Dean Francis Alfar’s children's story “Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba” on March 23.

The play, which amplifies the voices of the oppressed, is written by award-winning playwrights Maynard Manansala and Rody Vera, and directed by José Estrella in collaboration with her mentees Issa Manalo Lopez and Mark Dalacat.

Lopez is currently DUP’s artistic director while Dalacat is a graduating BA Theatre Arts student from the Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts.

The show follows the successful run of “The Reconciliation Dinner,” Dulaang UP’s first offering for its 45th theater season last year.

“Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba” is a story of how a woman’s courage, cleverness, and determination altered history. In the adaptation, Rosang Taba’s feat is recounted by her great grandchildren in the hope that her legacy lives on in the modern times.

Kiki Baento plays the titular role, alongside Jojo Cayabyab who plays Gobernador Heneral.

Joining them are Skyzx Labastilla, Peewee O' Hara, Victor Sy, Aldo Vencilao, Quinea Babas, Ynna Rafa, Dyas Adarlo, Mari Palaganas, Owel Pepito, and Pau Vengano.

The proceeds of the show will be used for the rehabilitation and renovation of the Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero Theater, the home of over 150 DUP plays in the last four decades.

The theater has been instrumental in the growth and success of many critically acclaimed theater artists and scholars including two National Artists for Theatre, Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio and Dulaang UP’s founding Artistic Director Antonio “Tony” Mabesa.

The show will run from March 23 to April 2 at the UP Theater Main Hall Stage, University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City.