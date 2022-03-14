Tracy Perez is back in Puerto Rico to represent the Philippines in the Miss World pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen was already in Puerto Rico when its December 16 coronation was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the competition.

"Finally! Day 1 (take 2) here in PR for Miss World!" she said in an Instagram post, which showed her posing in the city of San Juan in a bright yellow dress.

"Ilang tulog na lang! Let's go, Philippines."

In another post, Perez said she was happy to be in Puerto Rico "a day early," without any flight delays.

"So travel time was just about 30 hours compared to last time's 40! Yup, I'll take 30," she said in jest.

The Miss World pageant will be held at 7 a.m. on March 17 (Philippine time), after numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perez will aim for the Philippines' second crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

