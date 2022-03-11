For the second time, the Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez departed for Puerto Rico on Friday, to compete in the 70th Miss World pageant.

“Here we go, Philippines! For the second time around, I’m leaving for Puerto Rico, carrying with me our country’s hopes and dreams,” Perez wrote on Instagram.

“Please continue to pray with me, I know that all our hard work will soon pay off and our hearts will shine through! Mahal kong Pilipinas, lalaban tayo at ipapakita natin sa buong mundo ang puso at galing ng Pilipino!”

Perez has an assured spot as a top 30 finalist of Miss World, after winning a round of the pre-pageant “Head to Head” challenge, where candidates were interviewed on a range of topics, in December.

That same month, Perez also finished in the Top 6 of the “Beauty With A Purpose” project, where candidates presented their advocacy.

The Miss World coronation night will finally be held on March 17 (March 16 in Manila), after numerous postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perez was already in Puerto Rico when its December 16 coronation was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the competition.

Perez is hoping to bring home the Philippines’ second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.