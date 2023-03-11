Karylle and Markki Stroem in 'The Sound of Music' tour. Photos from GMG Productions' Facebook page.

MANILA – GMG Productions gave a glimpse of "It's Showtime" host Karylle and actor Markki Stroem in "The Sound of Music" tour on Friday.

In photos shared by the production company, Karylle sports her blonde hair as Baroness Elsa Von Schraeder along with Stroem as Rolf.

Karylle and Stroem will be joining touring company members Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, and Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, and Lauren O’Brien as Liesl. The Von Trapp children starring in the musical will join the company for the first time during the Manila production.

Dubbed one of the world's most beloved musicals, "The Sound of Music" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The international tour of "The Sound of Music" is presented by Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia, AMA Group of Companies, in association with GMG Productions.

"The Sound of Music" will run from March 7 to March 26 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

