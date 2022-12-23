Handout



Broadway International Group has launched a tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," and it will include a stop in Manila.

Dubbed one of the world's most beloved musicals, "The Sound of Music" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The tour is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Max, Lauren O’Brien as Liesl, and Annie Sherman as Elsa.

Other stops include Singapore, India, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with more countries to be announced soon.

"It is a great privilege to bring this cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein musical to Manila, particularly at this time of global recovery," Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, co-founders and producers of Broadway International Group, said in a joint statement.

"The Sound of Music" is produced in association with GMG Productions, which announced on its Facebook page that the musical will be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

Confirmed show dates as of writing are from March 7 to 26, 2023.