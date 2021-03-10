WATCH: Miss Universe releases complete footage of Gloria Diaz’s 1969 winning performance

Gloria Diaz crowned Miss Universe in 1969. Screenshot: Miss Universe

MANILA — Here’s a treat for pageant aficionados.

The Miss Universe organization released on Wednesday half-century-old footage of the entire performance of Gloria Diaz in its 1969 pageant, in celebration of the beauty queen’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz! She is the first Filipina to hold the Miss Universe title,” the organization said on its Facebook page.

Diaz, who turned 70 on March 10, competed in Miss Universe at age 18, against 60 other contestants at the Miami Beach Auditorium in Florida, US.

The raw footage totals 5 minutes and 31 seconds, and compiles every appearance Diaz had on stage, from her introduction, interviews, crowning moment, to her first walk as the titlist.

After Diaz, three other Filipinos were crowned Miss Universe: Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.

Diaz went on to have a successful acting career, with her most recent projects including the iWant TFC drama series “Beauty Queens” in 2020.

