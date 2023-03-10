Photo from Strays Worth Saving Facebook page

Actor John Lloyd Cruz spent some quality time with his rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos in a shelter for rescued dogs and cats in Tanauan, Batangas.

Strays Worth Saving, a non-profit organization for rescued animals, shared on its Facebook page photos of Cruz and Santos’ visit in its shelter Thursday.

According to the organization, the rumored couple are planning to adopt one of its rescues.

“They are looking to adopt one of our rescues and there is no better way to do it than meet the candidates themselves,” the page stated.

“There is no denying not only the dogs but also the caretakers were so excited to meet our celebrity visitors.”

Based on the photos uploaded, Cruz and Santos did not hesitate to play with some of the dogs in the shelter. In fact, one of the rescues peed on Cruz’s clothes, SWS revealed in their caption.

Cruz and Santos were first romantically linked last year, when fans spotted them together in public.

Neither Cruz nor Santos has directly confirmed being officially a couple.

Cruz’s last known relationship was with actress Ellen Adarna, with whom he has a son. She is now married to actor Derek Ramsay.

Santos is an illustrator who has held at least seven exhibits since 2013, with artist residencies in New York, France, and Berlin, according to her official website.

