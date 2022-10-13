John Lloyd Cruz and Isabel Santos. Photos from @somethingstarwars on Instagram



John Lloyd Cruz has been enjoying his vacation in Italy, as seen in photos posted by his rumored girlfriend.

Artist Isabel Santos has been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram, including two sweet moments of them together.

One showed Santos' arm around Cruz as they sat beside each other. In another photo, she can be seen placing her head on the actor's shoulder.

Santos also uploaded a solo photo of Cruz, saying it it is her "favorite picture."

"My favorite picture -- the composition, the view, the lighting! And the subject," she said in the caption.

Cruz and Santos were first romantically linked earlier this year, when fans spotted them together in public.

The two also went on a vacation in London last month.

Neither Cruz nor Santos has directly confirmed being officially a couple.

Cruz’s last known relationship was with actress Ellen Adarna, with whom he has a son. She is now married to actor Derek Ramsay.

Santos is an illustrator who has held at least seven exhibits since 2013, with artist residencies in New York, France, and Berlin, according to her official website.

