CCP launches online streaming platform

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) recently launched its online streaming platform as part of its efforts to bring art closer to Filipinos amid the pandemic.

Called the CCP Channel, it includes new online productions as well as curated documentations from the cultural center's digital archives.

It spans across Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo, with content to focus on educational and inspirational themes.

Some of the sections include From the Archives, Themed Showcases, HD Premieres, Curated Features, and Arthouse Cinema Online.

For the month of March, the online streaming platform launches the Cultural Exchange Showcase, with productions featuring artists from CCP's cultural networks.

A themed showcase is also available on Vimeo in celebration of Women's Month.

