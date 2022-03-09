MANILA -- Nadine Lustre has been living in Siargao for about a year now, and the surfing hotspot has certainly influenced the actress in many ways, including her lifestyle choices.

In an interview with doctor to the stars Aivee Teo, Lustre revealed that she has started going on a pescatarian diet, a type of vegetarian diet that includes seafood.

"Now I'm focusing on health and fitness. I'm eating more healthy food," she said. "Hopefully I'm successful with becoming full-on pescatarian and vegetarian. That's my plan."

According to Lustre, becoming a pescatarian came naturally for her while living in Siargao, as there are "so many good options there."

But she begins to feel the struggle of her new diet whenever she stays in Manila.

"There are a lot of options [in Siargao]," she said. "Like lutong bahay, and a friend who would always cook likes to make kangkong, itlog na pula with kamatis, [and] sinigang na bangus."

"Plus the seafood is good, it's fresh," she added, citing the abundance of fish and produce on the island.

And while there are several pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan shops and restaurants in Manila, Lustre agreed with Teo, who said that it may be harder to stick to a diet in the city because of the many unhealthy "temptations" being offered as well.

"Like, you can't be half-assed. It's really hard," she said. "Especially for me, someone who loves steak."

Lustre has been busy giving back to communities in Siargao, one of the areas hit by super typhoon Odette last year.

She recently went Instagram-official with French businessman Christopher Bariou, who co-owns a resort on the island.