Louis Vuitton gives fancy jewelry box to Anne Curtis' daughter Dahlia

Photos from @annecurtissmith on Instagram

MANILA -- Now that she is back in the Philippines, Anne Curtis has been opening some of the gifts for her daughter, Dahlia Amelie.

And one of these is a fancy package from no less than the French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

On Instagram, Curtis shared a photo of the package addressed to her baby girl, as well as a closer look at the pink monogrammed jewelry box.

Called Scott Box, it is crafted from plexiglass and has a pink leather closure. It costs $1,260, or a little over P61,000.

"Reading her name with her papa's French accent," Curtis said, referring to her husband, Filipino-French content creator Erwan Heussaff. "Merci beaucoup, Louis Vuitton Philippines."

"Finally unpacking and opening some of the gifts sent while we were away. Will keep this safe for her till she's older," she added.

Dahlia recently turned 1, with Curtis and Heussaff giving a glimpse of their celebration on their respective Instagram pages.

The actress and her family returned to Manila last February after a year of living in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

