‘She owns every little bit of my heart’: Anne, Erwan celebrate daughter Dahlia’s 1st birthday

Dahlia Amelie, the firstborn of Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, turned 1 on March 2. Instagram: @annecurtissmith, @erwan

MANILA — Time flies.

Dahlia, the firstborn of screen superstar Anne Curtis and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, has just turned a year old.

On Tuesday, the celebrity couple each shared snaps of their celebration of Dahlia’s first birthday, including one where she is seated beside a giant “1” figure covered with succulents and flowers.

“She owns every little bit of my heart,” Curtis said. “Happy 1st Birthday to my Dahlia Amélie. I love her to the moon and back infinity times.”

Heussaff, meanwhile, wrote: “Here is to a year when absolutely nothing went according to plan, except for this little bright light. When days crawled and months raced by. When I became a student again and she, my teacher. Happy 1st birthday.”

Curtis, 36, and Heussaff, 34, welcomed Dahlia in March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where they had been staying for three months at that point, since December 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans of returning to the Philippines, and ended up staying in Australia for over a year. They finally managed to fly back home early this month.

Throughout Dahlia’s first year, both Curtis and Heussaff have been chronicling her milestones on social media, from her first solid food infant, her first steps, to her first laugh.

Curtis, an in-demand actress and endorser, has said she intends to resume her showbiz career full-time only once Dahlia turns a year old. She is expected to return to “It’s Showtime,” the ABS-CBN noontime program which she has co-hosted since 2009, soon, according to her fellow mainstays.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC